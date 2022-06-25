FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old died after a crash in Farmington Saturday night.

The two-car crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Route 6 near Fienemann Road.

Police said both drivers, who were the sole occupants involved, were taken from the scene to area hospitals for their injuries.

According to police, 17-year-old Luke Roux of Farmington succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later at the hospital.

The other driver was a 21-year-old Farmington resident, police said.

Police said a letter has been sent to the Farmington Public School community with information about counselor services available for students and families.

The North Central Accident Reconstruction Team responded to assist with the investigation.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Detective Jason Hughes at (860) 675-2461 or HughesJ@Farmington-CT.org.

