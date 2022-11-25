MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — The 86th annual Manchester Road Race is in the books!

On Thursday, nearly 10,000 runners hit the pavement in Manchester ahead of their Thanksgiving feasts. Every participant either ran, walked, or jogged a 4.7-mile course.

Not everyone set a race record, however.

25-year-old Connor Mantz won the race in record time! He finished with a time of 21:04, which beat the record set more than four years ago.

In the women’s race, 25-year-old Weini Kelati defended her record-breaking 2021 title and won her second Manchester Road Race with a time of 23:39.