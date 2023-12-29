HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Russian Lady in Hartford is voluntarily closing its doors for the second time in two months after a shooting outside the club over the weekend.

The club will be closed to the general public over New Year’s weekend.

The Department of Consumer Protection is investigating The Russian Lady for the second time in two months.

A man was left in critical but stable condition after being shot outside the bar on Dec. 23. Police said an argument led to the shooting.

The bar also voluntarily shut down in late November for 16 days after a viral video showed a patron being assaulted and thrown down the stairs by security.

The Russian Lady reopened on Dec. 8, after the 16-day voluntary suspension involving the security guard.

The bar was able to reopen after complying with a safety agreement from the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Officials said the bar was required to hire an independent security agency to act as security. The Russian Lady was able to hire their own background-checked security personnel as long as at least half the security staff and supervisor were from the independent firm.

The bar was also required to fire the security guard who was shown punching the patron in the video.

The Russian Lady was also required to update their policy handbook to clearly state no security personnel or employee should touch or use physical force on a patron.



The Department of Consumer Protection said the safety agreement also covered new policies on cameras, metal detectors and signage.

The Russian Lady has agreed to voluntarily close to the general public this New Year’s weekend, with the exception of a few private events.

Police remain the primary investigative agency into the shooting.

The Russian Lady’s liquor license is not suspended at this time.

The Russian Lady is cooperating with liquor control, according to the Department of Consumer Protection.