Safety tips for those traveling for Thanksgiving amid COVID uptick

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Thanksgiving is only a few days away, but the holiday will look different for many this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Travelers we spoke to at Bradley International Airport Sunday say they’re taking precautions to keep them, their fellow travelers, and their loved ones safe.

This is normally a very busy time of year for travel. Typically, millions of New Englanders take a bus, hop on a train, or board a plane to get to their ‘Turkey Day’ destinations.

But this year, AAA anticipates the largest drop in Thanksgiving travel since the 2008 recession because of the pandemic.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends postponing travel and staying home to better protect yourself and others as cases of COVID-19 surge across the country and right here in Connecticut.

RELATED: White House coronavirus task force gives briefing as CDC warns against Thanksgiving travel

But if you DO travel, the CDC has released new guidelines people are being urged to follow.

The CDC reminds everyone to wear a mask, keep six feet apart, and wash hands often. If you’re attending a gathering, you’re being encouraged by the CDC to bring your own food and drinks, and avoid going in-or-out of places where food is being prepared. They also suggest the use of disposable items like food containers and utensils.

If you have people coming over, set expectations ahead of time to make sure everyone stays safe.

Travelers we spoke to at Bradley Sunday say they’re being careful.

Bob Pagoni of Tolland said, “I fly almost every week for business…[I] wash my hands, put on a mask. Once I’m on the airplane, wear my reading glasses for that little extra bit.”

Jennie Novak, a student at the University of Connecticut said, “I have my mask on, I have wet wipes, some hand sanitizer, wash my hands a couple of times, being sure to keep my distance from people.”

Many people have also been getting tested ahead of the holiday.

Here at Bradley, the CT Airport Authority and Hartford Healthcare announced a drive-thru testing site that is opening Monday in Parking Lot 3 that will be open to travelers as well as community members.

RELATED: Hartford HealthCare opening new COVID-19 testing site in the parking lot at Bradley International Airport

Testing will be happening daily there from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. You don’t need a doctor’s order or to pre-register or to leave your car to be swabbed.