Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in New Britain set to be demolished, replaced with single-family homes

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn (WTNH) – After a blessing from Father Michael Casey, a ceremonial launch of demolition took place on Thursday at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in New Britain.

The school has been abandoned for years and the city has developed a revitalization plan for the school property.

They will build single-family homes for first-time homebuyers.

“This is going to attract people into our great city, to grow our tax base, to increase economic activity, and expand our diverse and thriving community,” said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

School alumni gathered last weekend to say goodbye to the school. Demolition is expected to last until next summer. There are plans to honor the school somewhere in the project.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in New Britain set to be demolished, replaced with single-family homes

News /

Hartford providing a $1 million grant to support college scholarships for local students

News /

Newington PD charge man with assault, home invasion after injuring ex-girlfriend in her home in front of kids

News /

Family of Hamden teen fatally shot, Gov. Lamont calling for changes to CT juvenile justice system

News /

CLA West Hartford principal discusses precautions to prevent cyber attacks

News /

Turn your rotting pumpkins into biofuel

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss