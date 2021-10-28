Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in New Britain set to be demolished, replaced with single-family homes

NEW BRITAIN, Conn (WTNH) – After a blessing from Father Michael Casey, a ceremonial launch of demolition took place on Thursday at Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in New Britain.

The school has been abandoned for years and the city has developed a revitalization plan for the school property.

They will build single-family homes for first-time homebuyers.

“This is going to attract people into our great city, to grow our tax base, to increase economic activity, and expand our diverse and thriving community,” said New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart.

School alumni gathered last weekend to say goodbye to the school. Demolition is expected to last until next summer. There are plans to honor the school somewhere in the project.