Salvation Army delivers 900 meals to seniors in need Christmas Day

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– The Salvation Army is making sure seniors who are homebound, isolated, or disabled don’t go hungry this Christmas.

The Salvation Army delivered 900 meals to seniors in Hartford, East Hartford, West Hartford, Bloomfield, Newington, Windsor, and Wethersfield.

The Salvation Army is the only agency in the Greater Hartford area that delivers holiday meals to seniors. Their goal is to show seniors who are often in these positions that they are valued and remembered.

“We do this every Thanksgiving and Christmas and it’s just a wonderful opportunity to help them because they’re doing so much with so little,” said Salvation Army Board Member, John Carmon.

The Salvation Army’s holiday meal program has been providing nutritious meals to homebound seniors on Thanksgiving and Christmas for over 32 years.

Last year, they served 1500 meals to seniors on both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

