HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Salvation Army volunteers spent their Christmas delivering holiday meals to seniors in need.

For many, the food was much more than a meal.

“For some, these volunteers may be the only visitor that they have this Christmas season, so it’s not only important to nourish them physically, but also to nourish their souls with a volunteer that greets them and has some conversation with them,” said Migdalia Lavenbein, a major with the Salvation Army in Hartford.

Lavenbein said the need has nearly doubled over the years. The team at the Hartford North End Senior Center helped to prepare and distribute the 950 meals this Christmas.