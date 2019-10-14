Sanitation worker struck by vehicle in Avon

Live Now
Hartford

by: Alex Ceneviva

AVON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a sanitation worker was hit by a car in Avon early Monday morning.

At around 5 a.m., police say that officers responded to the area of West Avon Road and Arch Road for a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, they found the pedestrian, identified as a worker with All Waste Inc., conscious and alert at the side of the road.

According to police, the worker had been at the rear of the truck assisting the driver in backing up on West Avon Road to access a driveway, when a vehicle traveling south on that road slowed for the truck but didn’t see the worker.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Avon police at 860-409-4200.

