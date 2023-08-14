HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Savannah Bananas baseball team is coming to Dunkin Park Monday night, but before they play you can meet the team!

If you haven’t heard of the Savannah Bananas, they’ve been called the Harlem Globetrotters of baseball. They’re good at playing the game, but even better at making people laugh. They are also such a viral sensation on the internet that their entire world tour sold out this year.

Team members for the Bananas will be taking over the East Hartford Dunkin on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and will be serving orders and treats to guests.

Guests will also have a chance to take a picture with the Bananas mascot Split and one of the Hartford Yard Goats mascots.

Now, the Bananas are not playing the Yard Goats. They play by their own rules, called Bananaball, so it’s tough for regular baseball teams to go against them. Half the Bananas will suit up the “Party Animals” and they will essentially play against themselves.

If you have tickets, enjoy, I’m jealous because Monday’s game, which kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Dunk, is all sold out.