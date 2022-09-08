HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is warning the public of fraudulent phone calls from people impersonating officers.

According to the HPD, callers are identifying themselves as Hartford police personnel and informing people by phone that they have an active arrest warrant and requesting money be sent to rectify the outstanding warrant.

The HPD said that Hartford police personnel would never call to request money for any criminal matters.

If you received a fraudulent phone call, police ask you to report it via the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

This is an active investigation.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app