ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) — Police in Enfield are warning the community about frequent online scams.

Scammers are sending emails or private messages on social media, pretending to be someone they are not, according to a post on the Enfield Police Department’s Facebook page.

The scammers often send emails under the false pretense of being a family member or friend, asking for money or gift cards.

Enfield police even received an email from a scammer pretending to be the department’s police chief, the post read.

The department offered these tips to avoid being scammed:

  • Confirm with the sender with a phone call that they sent the message to you
  • Hyperlinks in emails may lead to your personal information being stolen — double check the spelling in the message or email to ensure that it is legitimate
  • Utility companies have customer service departments that can confirm requested bills —always call them directly to confirm that they sent an email requesting payments
  • Legitimate companies do not request payments in the form of gift card codes — this is a quick and easy way to identify a scam