ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) — Police in Enfield are warning the community about frequent online scams.
Scammers are sending emails or private messages on social media, pretending to be someone they are not, according to a post on the Enfield Police Department’s Facebook page.
The scammers often send emails under the false pretense of being a family member or friend, asking for money or gift cards.
Enfield police even received an email from a scammer pretending to be the department’s police chief, the post read.
The department offered these tips to avoid being scammed:
- Confirm with the sender with a phone call that they sent the message to you
- Hyperlinks in emails may lead to your personal information being stolen — double check the spelling in the message or email to ensure that it is legitimate
- Utility companies have customer service departments that can confirm requested bills —always call them directly to confirm that they sent an email requesting payments
- Legitimate companies do not request payments in the form of gift card codes — this is a quick and easy way to identify a scam