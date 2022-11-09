ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) — Police in Enfield are warning the community about frequent online scams.

Scammers are sending emails or private messages on social media, pretending to be someone they are not, according to a post on the Enfield Police Department’s Facebook page.

The scammers often send emails under the false pretense of being a family member or friend, asking for money or gift cards.

Enfield police even received an email from a scammer pretending to be the department’s police chief, the post read.

The department offered these tips to avoid being scammed:

Confirm with the sender with a phone call that they sent the message to you



Hyperlinks in emails may lead to your personal information being stolen — double check the spelling in the message or email to ensure that it is legitimate

Utility companies have customer service departments that can confirm requested bills —always call them directly to confirm that they sent an email requesting payments