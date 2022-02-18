HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Numerous reports this week are shedding light on FBI and grand jury investigation into a number of state spending projects that include school buildings and the state pier in New London.

At the center of all this is the former Deputy Budget Director for the state. He retired in October amid the Grand Jury investigation.

Governor Ned Lamont’s office was subpoenaed by a federal grand jury last October. They wanted documents related to the state’s school construction program, which funds hundreds of millions of dollars in school projects in the state.

“We are hiring auditors to go over all those school projects as well just to make sure people have confidence that when we see something like this we act. We react fast zero tolerance,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

Soon after Deputy Office of Policy and Management Secretary Kosta Diamantis retired. Diamantis ran the school construction program for years.

The CT Mirror, an online news site, reports in 2020 high-ranking members of the Lamont administration were told by contractors that Diamantis was attempting to direct millions of dollars in contracts for local school projects.

If proven to be true; it’s a violation of state law. One of the questions being raised now is who knew what and when?

Republicans want hearings into the state’s multi-million dollar reimbursement program.

Sen. Kevin Kelly, the Senate Minority Leader says he wants the administration’s top advisors to testify.

“If we’re going to restore trust in government we need strong and swift action and the best way to do that is to shine light and bring transparency,” said Kelly.

State Sen. Martin Looney the Democratic Senate President admits “I think obviously the whole process will need airing at some point.”

The Senate Majority Leader from Norwalk was asked by News 8 if his constituents were pressured.

“We’ve gotten a number of school construction projects including Cranberry, Jefferson, a new Norwalk high school, and many others just like many districts have. I have not heard that at all and wouldn’t expect that,” added State Senator Bob Duff.

Republican House Minority Leader Vin Candelora is calling for an office of inspector general to look into school projects and no-bid contracts. Candelora is concerned the Governor isn’t being transparent. “We know there was a memo dating back to July of 2020 that pointed out all of these problems. And to suggest that he can’t recall whether, or not he read that memo is pretty appalling.”

Published reports show Hartford, New Britain, Groton, Bristol, and Tolland have projects where local officials were allegedly “pressured” to hire certain companies.

The House Speaker tells News 8 many towns are coming forward to say in fact they’re not getting reimbursed for consultants they were told to hire. “And the last thing we should do is make any town small or large, had their taxpayers, you know, bear an extra burden for something that wasn’t their fault. I mean, I feel very strongly about that.”

At this point, it’s unclear how much money is involved. The federal grand jury probe could stretch on for months into the summer and fall.