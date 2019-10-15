 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 5pm

School documents show decade of alleged sexual misconduct

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Central Connecticut State University documents detail nearly 10 years of investigations of alleged sexual misconduct and unwanted sexual advances by faculty and staff.

A university spokeswoman says 190-pages detailing the investigations into several employees were released after a Freedom of Information Act request by student reporters.

The New Britain Herald reports that seven professors, one lecturer, and one coach were found to be in violation of the sexual misconduct policy or were involved in some form of sexual misconduct.

University president Zulma Toro says one of the professors investigated is still employed with the university and continues to undergo the arbitration process. It is unclear if others are still employed.

The Office of Equity and Inclusion is implementing a 15-step plan to overhaul how allegations of sexual misconduct are addressed.

___

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Car fire closes portion of I-84 east in East Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Car fire closes portion of I-84 east in East Hartford"

Students take part in Junior Fire Marshal Day in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Students take part in Junior Fire Marshal Day in Hartford"

Federal judge rules lawsuit against state prison system can go forward

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Federal judge rules lawsuit against state prison system can go forward"

Hartford officer saves man planning to jump off bridge

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford officer saves man planning to jump off bridge"

Hartford COP saves man about to jump off of bridge

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford COP saves man about to jump off of bridge"

Hartford candidates claim voter suppression

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hartford candidates claim voter suppression"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss