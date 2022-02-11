BURLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Superintendent of Regional School District 10 is investigating an incident involving fans’ language and actions with “profane and racist overtones” at a girl’s basketball game in Burlington Thursday night.

Superintendent Howard Thiery sent a letter to the school community Friday saying he spoke to the principal of Lewis Mills High School, who made him aware of “concerning” reports about fan behavior at the girl’s game between Platt High School and Lewis Mills.

Thiery said the language and action of their fans toward Platt players “were often disrespectful with profane and racist overtones.” He called the actions unacceptable.

“Today I feel responsible and ashamed that this occurred in our school to a team of girls who were our guests,” Thiery said. “No one should ever be disrespected that way. I would love to say that this is not who we are as a school community, but I can’t say that until actions like last night don’t occur.”

Meriden Public Schools Superintendent Mark Benigni released a statement Friday:

“Superintendent Thiery reached out to me first thing this morning. I and the MPS students and staff truly appreciate his sincere apology. Platt High School Principal Dan Corsetti shared the apology with the Platt girls’ basketball team before practice today. We hope this can be a learning experience and individuals can be more understanding moving forward.”

Thiery said they are still looking into what happened and steps moving forward will include discipline and consequences where they can determine individual actions and look at the management of their games and events to prevent this type of behavior.

“We must do everything we can to make sure this never happens again,” Thiery said.

