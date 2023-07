HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Scooper Sunday was all about ice cream for a good cause.

The fundraiser, held Sunday, celebrated National Ice Cream Month at Dunkin Park. The event included the Yard Goats, all-you-can-eat ice cream and Italian ice. Celebrity scoopers, therapy dogs and mascots were on hand to join in the fun.

There were 30 different flavors of ice cream that were donated by seven vendors. The proceeds benefitted the Jordan Proco Foundation, which honors a man who died by suicide.