SCOTUS Halloween display up in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in West Hartford has erected a Halloween display featuring the 9 justices of the U.S. Supreme Court.

We-ha.com reported Sunday that Matt Warshauer’s North Main Street front lawn is the annual ‘scary’ scene of an elaborate Halloween display.

The Central Connecticut State University professor, said of this year’s display, “My goal this year was to try to be as non-partisan as possible, but to put forth ideas about justice.”

SCOTUS is the topic of this year’s Halloween display on the front lawn of Matt Warshauer’s North Main Street home. Photo credit: Ronni Newton, We-ha.com

The display’s main feature consists of the SCOTUS bench and 9 skeleton’s dressed in robes with name plates for each justice. Each skeleton has identifying accessories for each justice. And, to one side of the bench, the liberal leaning justices: to the right, the conservative leaning justices.

This year’s display also contains tombstones with quotes about justice and two panels that outline 7 Supreme Court decisions made since 2000 that Warshauer has chosen due to their impact on U.S. democracy and citizens’ day-to-day lives.

Matt Warshauer on his front lawn Sunday, as he and a group of friends were erecting this year’s Halloween display. Photo credit: Ronni Newton, We-Ha.com

According to the We-Ha.com, each year Warshauer reuses pieces of his previous displays for each iconic Halloween display. This year, Warchauer also incorporated discarded pieces of his home’s remodeled porch.

We-Ha.com reports that Warshauer, a political historian, “has become known for creating elaborate and message-laden Halloween displays for well over a decade. Last year’s display had the theme of ‘the death of democracy,’ and he gave passersby a change to comment. After Halloween, he updated the display with an urgent call for people to vote.”

2019 Halloween House display at Matt Warshauer’s house. 115 North Main St., West Hartford. Photo credit: Ronni Newton, We-Ha.com

If you would like to see the display for yourself, Warshauer’s house is located at 115 North Main St. in West Hartford, just north of Fern Street.

