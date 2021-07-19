Search along Farmington River for two missing teens will not resume Monday

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — The search along the Farmington River for two missing teenage swimmers has been suspended Monday. This comes after a weekend of searches that kept getting cut short due to the dangerous water conditions.

Authorities believe the two teens went into the Farmington River up by the old pumping station in Avon sometime after 1 p.m. Thursday.

Searches for 17-year-old Anthony Nagore of Plainville and 15-year-old Lucas Brewer started Thursday evening and resumed Friday at the river along the Avon-Canton town line. More attempts to conduct searches were made Saturday and Sunday.

Officials said the water level from the excessive rain is too high to conduct a safe search.

Army Corps of Engineers tried to reduce the amount of water coming from Colebrook Reservoir Friday, but only six inches of water in the Farmington River went down, which they said is not enough for safe search conditions.

DEEP EnCon will be monitoring the shorelines of the river Monday while engineers discuss how to manage the high water level.

It is not known when the searches, led by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), will resume. The Plainville Police Dept. is also investigating.

One of the missing teens attends Plainville High School; The Plainville school superintendent said the Cornerstone Counseling Center is available to support staff, students and families during this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plainville Police.