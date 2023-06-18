EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Authorities have suspended the search for a former East Hartford police officer who went missing Friday in the Bahamas.

Ryan Proulx was last seen at 6:15 p.m. Friday while free diving near Bimini Inlet in the Bahamas. The search was suspended on Sunday.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the Proulx family,” Lt. Cmdr. Matt Spado, a Coast Guard liaison officer, said in a written statement. “The decision to suspend the active search efforts pending further development is one we never take lightly.”

Proulx was an officer with the East Hartford Police Department from 2017 to 2021, according to a spokesperson for the department. He was previously with the Monroe Police Department. His father, William Proulx, retired from the force in 2002.

In 2019, he was honored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving for being the officer who made the most arrests for driving under the influence in the department.