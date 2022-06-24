HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A second man was arrested for the murder of a woman on Evergreen Avenue in Hartford earlier this year, police said.

On February 7, the Hartford Police Department responded to an apartment at 16 Evergreen Ave. and found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, as well as another woman, who was pronounced dead. The surviving woman was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police identified the homicide victim as 21-year-old Allison McCoy of Hartford.

One woman dead, another in critical condition after double-shooting in Hartford

On Thursday, Ty-Jeir McCray, 18, of Prospect, was charged with felony murder, conspiracy to commit felony murder, assault in the first degree, conspiracy to commit assault in the first degree, robbery in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree. He is currently in custody on unrelated charges and will be served via the habeas process, police said.

McCray’s bond was set a $2 million.

Man charged in Evergreen Ave. murder in Hartford

The arrest of McCray follows HPD’s arrest of 25-year-old Troyquan Westberry on June 3. Westberry was charged with murder, criminal attempt murder, assault in the first degree, and criminal use of a firearm. His bond was also set a $2 million.