Second suspect arrested in connection to drive-by shooting that killed a Hartford grandmother

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police have made a second arrest in the drive-by shooting that killed a grandmother last month.

On July 17, Edwin Roman was located by North Haven police and was taken into custody in connection to the shooting that occurred on Sisson Avenue on June 9.

On June 9, officers responded to Sisson Avenue for the report of shots fire. When officers arrived, they located Sylvia Cordova deceased inside the first-floor apartment. She was killed in the drive-by shooting while she was cooking dinner.

An arrest warrant was drafted for 21-year-old Omar Reyes in connection to his role in the homicide. Reyes was located in Puerto Rico and taken into custody.

RELATED: Court docs. reveal details of drive-by shooting that killed Hartford grandmother cooking dinner

The arrest warrant released during 21-year-old Omar Reyes’ arraignment for the murder reveals that Reyes’ friend known in court papers as the witness had a gun pointed at him earlier in the day.

“The witness reported the ‘Menor’ and ‘Diego” then stole his Yamaha dirt bike,” the court documents said.

He told Reyes about the alleged theft and says Reyes then drove a scooter with a friend on the back armed with an AK-47 to the Sisson Avenue home to confront those men.

After an argument in the driveway, the witness says he heard two shots and then saw “… Omar and the passenger were shooting into the house while driving away.”

Roman was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a large capacity magazine.

He was held on a $2 million bond.