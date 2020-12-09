‘Secure School mode’ for two Southington schools lifted following police investigation

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Southington schools were put in ‘Secure School mode’ for a short period of time Wednesday morning during a police investigation.

School officials told News 8 that both Kennedy Middle School and Oshana Elementary School were placed in Secure School mode as a precaution. Secure School mode has since been lifted for both schools.

State police were pursuing a vehicle that got off Interstate-84 and ended up crashing near Kennedy Middle School, and the driver then ran off in the direction of Rails to Trails, school officials said.

In Secure School mode, classes and activities inside the building continue as normal, but no one is allowed to enter or leave the building.