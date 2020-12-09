‘Secure School mode’ for two Southington schools lifted following police investigation

Hartford
Posted: / Updated:
southington_map_1523650475227.jpg

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Southington schools were put in ‘Secure School mode’ for a short period of time Wednesday morning during a police investigation.

School officials told News 8 that both Kennedy Middle School and Oshana Elementary School were placed in Secure School mode as a precaution. Secure School mode has since been lifted for both schools.

State police were pursuing a vehicle that got off Interstate-84 and ended up crashing near Kennedy Middle School, and the driver then ran off in the direction of Rails to Trails, school officials said.

In Secure School mode, classes and activities inside the building continue as normal, but no one is allowed to enter or leave the building.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

As COVID-19 positive cases hit an all-time high in the state, hospitals brace for surge

News /

MIRA trash plant expected to close down July 2022

News /

Hartford police under fire as investigation into suggested 'dead pool' wager made by member of the force continues

News /

PD: Suspect wanted for robbing Salvation Army employees at gunpoint as they exited store after closing

News /

Hartford police detective suspended and charged after suggesting betting pool related to location of first homicide of 2021

News /

Suspect to be charged in connection with fatal shooting of man in Hartford

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss