Security at Weaver High School to increase after student stabbing

Hartford

by: Stephanie Simoni

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFOD, Conn. (WTNH) — Extra police will be walking the halls at Weaver High School in Hartford after a stabbing there early this week.

Typically the school has seven safety officers, but now there will three more for the rest of the week and possibly the rest of the school year.

Now police say the attack happened Monday, after the pair of 17-year-old boys had an argument over the weekend. One of them stabbed the other with a pocket knife and punctured a lung. The suspect, was charged with first-degree assault and breach of peace.

Now some parents we spoke with would like to see metal detectors, but students we spoke with say that would send the wrong message.

“If they bring metal detectors in, no one is going to want to come to school, and they’ll be more absences, and everything will go wrong.”

Tyreice Duckworth, Senior

“This is not something that will happen again to the point where we will need more security, or police or metal detectors.”

Kwinton Gillison, Senior

We spoke with the superintendent who says if there are any permanent changes to security, there would need to be a community conversation first.

Police will also be present at arrival and during dismissal.

Hartford

