Self-defense classes now being offered for women in response to growing fear after woman abducted in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. (WTNH) — In response to growing fear after an abduction and physical assault of a Marlborough woman from a parking lot last month, town officials are offering self-defense classes for women to restore a sense of security and control.

RELATED: Officials say abduction, assault of woman in Marlborough may be related to a hate crime

In Marlborough Wednesday night, women took self-defense into their own hands during a town-sponsored martial arts defense course.

“It was just an awful thing to happen in our little town,” one participant told News 8.

Marlborough is still reeling after the abduction of a 64-year-old woman from a Big Y parking lot last month. The woman was forced into the trunk of her own car, beaten, and terrorized. She got away and continues to recover.

But the ordeal is now a mental trauma for the whole town.

The victim and her family were part of the effort to take back their community’s peace of mind, donating money raised for her, back to the town to help fund tonight’s course for about 75 women.

“You’re your own first responder. You have to protect yourself,” said Dominick Violante, who owns Avon Kempo and Aikido Academy with his wife, Jeanene Violante.

They hold Women Against Violence Everywhere (WAVE) classes in cities and towns across the state.

The women at Wednesday’s class want the world to know, they’re fighting back.

RELATED: Community holds lemonade stand for abducted victim in Marlborough

There is another class scheduled for next Wednesday. It’s already booked out.