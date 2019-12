HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sick and tired of getting robocalls? Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal and Attorney General William Tong want to do something about the problem.

They are holding a summit Monday at Hartford Public Library at 1030a.m. to focus on what actions the government can take to protect consumers.

Representatives from a number of big corporations such as Eversource and AT&T are expected to attend.