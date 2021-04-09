Sen. Blumenthal, families of gun violence gather in Hartford following President Biden’s series of executive orders on gun control

(WTNH) — A day after President Joe Biden signed a series of executive orders on gun control, families of victims of gun violence gathered at the state capitol in Hartford.

Many were in the Rose Garden Thursday for the president’s announcement. The advocates applauded President Biden’s move to regulate homemade ghost guns and the ability to make it easier for families to red flag members who they believe shouldn’t own weapons.

But while the limited measures are a victory, they are far from a full-on win for gun control supporters. The mother of Ethan Song, who was shot while handling an unsecured handgun at a friend’s Guilford home, spoke on the matter:

“We are war but not with a foreign country – the United States is waging war on us. The war is killing our children, mothers, our fathers, our police. A bullet is an equal opportunist. It does not see race, religion, rich, poor. It just sees death.”

The executive orders allow for $5 billion for gun control programs. Senator Blumenthal says some of that money will go towards local organizations in places like Hartford and other cities