HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Senator Richard Blumenthal will be joined by state and local health officials to announce investments into drinking water safety.

At 10:30 a.m., Blumenthal will highlight the $500 million in grants and $15 billion in loans to help remove and replace lead service lines that connect homes to public drinking water supplies.

In Connecticut, there is lead contained in 43,000 pipes connecting homes to water.

