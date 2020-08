(WTNH) –Senator Richard Blumenthal is hosting a roundtable to talk about racial issues surrounding the pandemic today.

He says people from communities of color are underrepresented in the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trials. According to Blumenthal, only about 15 percent of those taking part are Black or Latino– even though members of those groups make up about half of all coronavirus cases.

The roundtable is happening at the Education and Resource Center at Hartford Hospital.