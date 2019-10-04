Sen. Blumenthal hosting vaping roundtable in Hartford as vaping crisis turns deadly

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal will be hosting a roundtable discussion at a Hartford High School centered on the vaping crisis.

The State Department of Public Health reports one person died last week from lung disease related to vaping. They say the patient was in their 30s and was hospitalized for several medical conditions.

DPH has also confirmed six more cases of lung injuries, bringing the state total to 25. Only one is still in the hospital.

Governor Lamont released a message on vaping: “I’m calling on each and every one of you, don’t vape. Don’t let your friends vape. We have no idea what the long-term consequences of vaping are, stay away from vaping, particularly stay away from those illegal vaping products that are out there.”

The CDC is reporting there are more than 1,000 vaping-related lung cases nationwide.

