Sen. Blumenthal introduces legislation to eliminate loophole protecting online gun marketplaces

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Blumenthal is pushing to hold so-called online gun marketplaces accountable.

He says domestic abusers and others are able to skirt background checks through websites such as ‘Armslist.’

“Armslist is the Craigslist of guns. It has descriptions, photos, prices, anybody going there even though they would be banned from buying a gun from a licensed dealer under federal law, can easily purchase a firearm on Armslist,” Sen. Blumenthal said.

Senator Blumenthal is introducing legislation that aims to close the loophole that gives these websites legal immunity.

