Sen. Blumenthal, officials to announce bill targeting gun industry's blanket-liability shield

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - State lawmakers are working to keep guns from getting into the wrong hands with the introduction of a new gun bill on Tuesday.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal along with other officials are announcing a legislation that's aimed at ending the gun industry's blanket-liability shield.

They say current law gives special immunity to gun manufacturers and distributors and it protects them from negligence.

Those lawmakers say it's time to change that law. They will unveil their new bill in Hartford at 10:30 a.m.

