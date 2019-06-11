Hartford

Sen. Blumenthal, officials to announce bill targeting gun industry's blanket-liability shield

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 04:56 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 04:57 AM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - State lawmakers are working to keep guns from getting into the wrong hands with the introduction of a new gun bill on Tuesday. 

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal along with other officials are announcing a legislation that's aimed at ending the gun industry's blanket-liability shield. 

They say current law gives special immunity to gun manufacturers and distributors and it protects them from negligence. 

Those lawmakers say it's time to change that law. They will unveil their new bill in Hartford at 10:30 a.m. 

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…

We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center