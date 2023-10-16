HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Senator Richard Blumenthal is expected to join local Jewish leaders Monday to demand swift action from Congress to aid Israel in its fight against Hamas.

Time is of the essence and Senator Blumenthal is looking for Congress to take action and will join leaders at 10 a.m. in Hartford to urge the swift passage of a new Israel aid package.

While attending a vigil against terror on Sunday, Sen. Blumenthal discussed what the proposed package would involve.

“As a member of the arms services committee, I’m putting in a package not only of munitions and interceptors for the iron dome but also the kind of body armor and other basic technical gear that the Israeli army needs so they can better select targets and narrow its targets and avoid civilian deaths,” Senator Blumenthal explained.

In addition to this strong support, he’s asking the Senate to act quickly to end the Blocked Confirmations of Key Military Leaders and ambassadors to Israel, which he says are vacant in this critical moment.

This most recent conflict in Israel began on October 7th when the Islamist militant group Hamas attacked Israel, killing 1,400 people. Since the initial attack, more than 3,600 people have died from both sides of the conflict.

Blumenthal will also return to Washington D.C. today, following a week-long Senate recess, and will press Congress to pass a bipartisan resolution supporting Israel and robust military aid.