Sen. Blumenthal to introduce new bill blocking Grinch bots

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is set to announce a legislation on Friday to block Cyber Grinch bots.

Cyber Grinches use bot technology to bypass security measures and order large batches of popular toys to then resell them at inflated prices. The new bill would ban bots on all online retail platforms.

Sen. Blumenthal passed a similar legislation in 2016 on ticket bot cyber scalpers using the same price gouging method.

The announcement is scheduled for Friday in West Hartford at 11 a.m.

