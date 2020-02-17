Sen. Blumenthal to join gun violence prevention panel discussion in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal will hold a discussion on ongoing gun violence prevention efforts on Monday in Hartford.

Just a day after that nightclub shooting in Hartford, Senator Richard Blumenthal will be joined by people who have experienced loss from gun violence first hand at a discussion at UConn’s Law School.

One of the panelists is going to be Kristin Song. She is the mother of Ethan Song. Ethan was the Guilford teen accidentally shot and killed at a friend’s house with a gun that was stored with a trigger lock, but the key to the trigger lock was in the box with the gun.

Thanks in part to her efforts, the state passed Ethan’s Law last year, making storing a gun that way illegal in the state of Connecticut. Also on the panel will be a mother from Newtown whose children went to Sandy Hook Elementary, and the lawyer representing Newtown families in their lawsuit against the manufacturer of the gun used in the shooting in December of 2012.

Senator Blumenthal is trying to get some gun control measures passed in the US Senate, things like banning high capacity magazines and assault weapons.

The conference is set for 12:30 p.m. The discussion will not be open to the public.

