Connecticut REALTORS, iHeartMedia and WTNH News 8 Team Up to Help Combat Opioid Use Disorder in Connecticut
Sen. Blumenthal to meet with Newington students on the dangers of vaping

Hartford

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal is set to meet with with students on Monday in Newington over the dangers of vaping.

Over the past two years the number of high school students who vape has doubled. Across the country, over 500 people have been hospitalized, including at least thirteen suspected cases in Connecticut.

Senator Blumenthal will meet with students and teachers at 10 a.m. at the Newington High School.

