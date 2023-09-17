HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) has put his support behind fellow Democrat Arunan Arulampalam in Hartford’s mayoral race.

“I’m going to be so proud to cast my vote this November for Arunan Arulampalam to be the next Mayor of Hartford,” Murphy said in a social media post on Sunday. “I was excited to give Arunan my endorsement today in Hartford.”

Arulampalam declared victory during Tuesday’s primary over Eric Coleman and John Fonfara. He is running to replace Luke Bronin, who is not running for reelection. Bronin has endorsed Arulampalam.

Arulampalam is the chief executive of Hartford Land Bank. He’s named increasing home ownership and rebuilding small businesses as key issues he’d address as mayor.

However, he’s also faced controversy in the race. Earlier this month, he came under fire for comments about everyone having a say in what the city looks like during a fundraiser in Torrington.

Arulampalam will face off against Republicn Mike McGarry and Democrat Nick Lebron in the General Election.