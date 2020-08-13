Sen. Fasano calls for investigation into Primary absentee ballot delay; Sec. of the State says extended use of absentee ballots was a success

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Republican State Senator Len Fasano is calling for an investigation into Primary absentee ballot delays. Meanwhile, Secretary of the State Denise Merrill is touting how well Primary Day went.

Minority Leader State Senator Len Fasano says Primary Day was a failure. He says the absentee ballots did not go out on time, clerks were overworked with the process, and Governor Ned Lamont had to give a two-day extension to make sure all the votes got in on time.

He’s also concerned about this third party mailing system the state used and whether it complies with state statutes.

Sen. Fasano said, “There’s a whole slew of questions that I want to have answered to determine what went wrong and how it went wrong. The Secretary of the State plans on using the same methodology going into November and that’s just going to prove to be disastrous.”

Sec. Merrill responded by saying, “It’s easy to shoot from the sidelines. It’s easy to be critical but the bottom line is, it was successful. The ballots were later than they should have been because people didn’t have time to mail them back, but people were able to exercise an option they never had before and they needed in this circumstance.”

Sec. Merrill says the ballot boxes are key right now because they don’t rely on the postal service. She says some of the ballots went out late, but stresses that 98% of the ballots were received by election day.