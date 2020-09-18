Sen. Murphy meets with Hartford leaders as he continues to push for new Covid-19 stimulus bill

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s been more than three months since the House passed a second Coronavirus stimulus bill. U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is renewing his call for the Senate to take up that bill to get money in the hands of communities across the country.

Hartford was hit hard and early in the pandemic. Now, Senator Murphy thinks the Capital City can be an example of what’s needed going forward in this fight against Covid-19.

“It’s unconscionable that legislation to get more money down to states like Connecticut,” said U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is asking Hartford city and school leaders what happens if you don’t get more money to fight Covid-19.

Murphy blasted President Donald Trump’s response to the pandemic and praised local and state efforts to contain the virus after it first spread across the Tri-State in early spring.

“My hope is that by bringing back this information from the ground floor next week I can prevail upon Mitch McConnell and Republicans in the Senate to not go home for the election without passing legislation very much like what the House of Representatives passed that puts money into our schools, into our public health districts, and into city halls and state government,” said Murphy.

Connecticut is seeing a steady uptick in Coronavirus cases over the past several weeks with more movement and students back in schools. Murphy says he’s concerned that trend will continue nationally and believes the Senate needs to advance a $3 trillion dollar stimulus bill that was passed in the House more than three months ago.

Hartford Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez says the school system is still struggling to get all families online for remote learning. And Capital City health officials say they’re focused on keeping kids in class, which could require funding for more virus testing in schools.

“There’s still a gap there that we have to mitigate with our families. We know that as we are having cases in throughout our schools, we’ve had four cases so far. So that means that we’ve had people quarantining at home so the number of students that are going to be home is increasing. So we need to have reliable connectivity,” said Torres-Rodriguez.

But chances of the Senate taking bi-partisan action in the weeks ahead remain unclear.