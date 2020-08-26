Sen. Murphy pushes for more people to get tested for Covid-19 at New Britain testing site

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH)– The push continues to get more people tested for Covid-19. On Wednesday morning, Senator Chris Murphy visited the testing site at the Community Health Center in New Britain.

Testing there is free whether people are experiencing symptoms or not. The testing site is federally funded and Senator Murphy says Congress needs to act to make sure free testing remains available.

“I’ve got to fight to make sure we get more money to keep these tests sites open so that anybody in Connecticut that wants to get tested can get tested throughout the rest of the year,” said Murphy.

“We are a federally qualified heath center, so in addition to the Covid testing, we are also available to anyone who might not have a primary care provider,” said Yvette Highsmith, Regional VP, Community Health Center.

Tests at New Britain’s Community Health Center are free and available to people of all ages, and do not require a referral or appointment.

The center is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.