Sen. Murphy visits Open Hearth shelter in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy visited the Open Hearth shelter in Hartford on Friday.

Open Hearth provides counseling, mentoring, health care and recovery services for those experiencing homelessness.

“Ninety plus percent of the residents here have been vaccinated. It shows the commitment of the staff, and the people who stay here to each other,” said Murphy.

Open Hearth was one of the few shelters in Connecticut to remain open during the pandemic and safely provide services.