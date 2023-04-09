HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) left surgery on Sunday for an injury he sustained while at the University of Connecticut’s victory rally on Saturday — ready to congratulate yet another local team taking home a national championship.

“First, HUGE congratulations to the NATIONAL CHAMPION Quinnipiac Bobcats men’s hockey team,” he tweeted. “Last night’s historic overtime win was spectacular and we are all so excited and proud. Rand Pecknold and his team have built the program into a true powerhouse.”

The surgery repaired a minor fracture to Blumenthal’s upper femur, which broke when another parade goer fell onto him from behind. He said the procedure, performed at Stamford Hospital, was “completely successful.”

Although he’s started physical therapy, he “won’t be marching in any parades for a couple of weeks,” he wrote, adding that “Quinnipiac, you’d better believe I’ll still be the loudest one at your celebration!”

He plans to return to Washington, D.C. next week.