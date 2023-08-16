HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s (D-Conn.) newest proposal would punish drug manufacturers for not notifying the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of upcoming shortages.

Blumenthal made the announcement about the potential law alongside Hartford HealthCare on Wednesday.

“It affects adults, it affects children, it affects every American,” said Dr. Peter Yu, the physician in chief at the Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute. “Every family member is at risk here, and this is a national problem.”

The Drug Shortages Prevention and Quality Improvement Act will let the FDA fine manufacturers for not notifying the agency of shortages quickly enough. It also hopes to increase the shelf life of some drugs.

The second quarter of 2023 saw a shortage of 309 drugs, according to a report from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.