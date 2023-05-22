HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) pushed another warning on Monday regarding the dangers artificial intelligence already poses.

The senator played a video during a press conference that appeared to be him saying, “It’s me. I’m in trouble and I need money. The car broke down on 95 in New London.”

The audio was a cloned version of his voice — and an example of how new technology can be used to scam people.

Hearings are planned in Washington, D.C., to set up guidelines for AI. The senator said they will be “rules that will require these kids of voice duplication technology companies to install security to detect and deter this kind of fraudulent use of their technology.”

Blumenthal isn’t the only Connecticut leader urging caution about the technology. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) has previously tweeted that “Something is coming. We aren’t ready.”

A proposal that would regulate the government’s use of AI has passed the Connecticut Senate.