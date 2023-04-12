HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — More state pandemic bonuses are on the way.



The Connecticut senate approved $50 million for state employees who worked during the first year of the pandemic.

More than 34,000 employees will get an average of $1400 each. To qualify you had to have worked in person for at least 180 hours between March 2020 and March of 2021.



The program is an extension of hero pay, which covered essential workers in the private sector. The bill passed in the House last week with bipartisan support.