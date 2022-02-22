HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Addressing crime is a priority for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle this legislative session. On Tuesday, Senate Republicans introduced their plan to do that.

“Crime has no partisanship,” said State Senator Tony Hwang, a Republican representing Fairfield. “Crime impacts families and creates lasting trauma, one Democrats and Republicans do not want.”

Senate Republicans released a draft bill to push their plan, A Better Way to a Safer Connecticut, forward. It details several proposals to prevent and respond to crime involving both juveniles and adults.

Some key points include requiring next day court for juveniles, increasing the six-hour period hold limit, and funding and assessing services available to get people the support they need.

“We’re taking the approach that good kids can make mistakes,” Hwang said. “We’re not looking to put and punish kids for the rest of their lives. We’re looking at prevention programs, supportive services so they don’t go that path.”

They are optimistic lawmakers on both sides of the aisle will find common ground. Governor Ned Lamont has previously said he believes that will be the case. He, too, has put a proposal forward that would put more officers on the street and create a statewide violence intervention program.

“The state has been working to make the juvenile justice system a better, more effective system for a very long time,” said State Senator Gary Winfield, a Democrat representing New Haven. “There are parts of this I think will potentially make their way to a final vote. Certainly, the judiciary committee will hear this.”

Safe Streets CT, a group committed to addressing crime and advocating for change, hopes that will be the case.

“You can have 10 times the police on the streets and that will not increase public safety if the judges have lax laws at their disposable,” said John Porriello of Safe Streets CT. “We need laws to be strengthened to hold criminals accountable.”

Porriello said they will also be holding lawmakers accountable. They created a Legislative Scorecard to show where lawmakers stand on the issue. To see the scorecard, click here.