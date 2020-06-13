Senator Blumenthal says he’s listening to protesters to help make a change in Washington

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As protesters in West Hartford were shouting, chanting and walking through the streets on Friday for social justice and looking for a change, among them was Senator Richard Blumenthal.

He is headed back to Washington, D.C. next week, and he said there are significant hearings there. The senator said and he’s listening now so he can make a change as they move forward.

“No one wants the kind of absolute disgusting killing that we saw in Minneapolis, or any other brutality or excessive force that comes from lack of standards,” Blumenthal said.

He said real change has to happen.

As we look at the number of protesters across the state and country within the last two weeks, he said this has to be substantial because we are on the cusp of doing something great.

“It has to call for justice and accountability in training and in recruitment and body cameras and in every aspect of police work where excessive force may be a danger.”

Blumenthal said he would be at the hearings next week to listen to both sides, trying to figure out the best way to make a change.

“Of accountability for that individual officer [who kneeled on Floyd],” he said. “Screening people who are you recruiting before they’re wearing the badge and more training so they know how to de-escalate.”

There has been a lot of talk about defending police departments across the country.

Senator Blumenthal said defunding police is not the answer. They might need more money to make a more significant change.

“Without the funding or dismantling the police, we can do constructive reform and allocation of more resources to education and healthcare and housing,” he said. “So, the fundamental problems that are the reason we need police can be perhaps reduced.”

The hearings are scheduled to begin on Tuesday.