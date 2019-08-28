Senator Blumenthal to call on FDA to pull vaping products after rise in teen use

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Blumenthal will make an appearance in Hartford on Wednesday to discuss the rise in vaping among teens and call on the federal government to take action.

According to the Senator’s office, in one year, the number of middle school and high school students using e-cigarette products went up by 78 percent.

The FDA says there are now 3.7 million youths using e-cigarettes. Just this week, we got word of the first case of someone dying from an illness that appears to be related to vaping. That was an Illinois man who developed a serious respiratory illness,

Senator Blumenthal is calling for the FDA to review the health implications of e-cigarettes and pull all flavored vaping liquids from the market. Many think the manufacturers are using candy flavors to attract kids. Officially, though, electronic cigarettes are supposed to be a way for tobacco users to transition to a safer product and quit smoking.

Around the country, the CDC is looking into some 200 cases of serious lung diseases that could be the result of vaping, two of them in Connecticut.

Sen. Blumenthal is also meeting with health professionals to hear what they think needs to be done about the issue.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.