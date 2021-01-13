Senator Chris Murphy tours Hospital for Central Connecticut in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy got a close look at vaccine distribution in our state when he visited the Hospital for Central Connecticut in New Britain on Tuesday.

He toured the facility, along with Mayor Erin Stewart, to see how their vaccine distribution program operates.

“It’s exciting to see that we’re at the stage where people have access to this vaccine,” he said. “We need to be getting ready for a pivot. Very soon, we’ll move from vaccinating health care workers to vaccinating members of the public.”

Murphy said the vaccine is safe and effective.

He is urging everyone to get it when it is available to them. People in Phase 1B are being notified this week.