Senator Murphy holds community discussion on Trump’s controversial travel ban

Hartford

by: WTNH Staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Chris Murphy was in Hartford Saturday for a community discussion on President Trump’s controversial travel ban, which was put in place in 2017 and recently expanded.

The Trump Administration says it’s improved national security. It was upheld by the Supreme Court in 2018. But Senator Murphy and other lawmakers say it discriminates against countries where the population is predominately Muslim.

“It’s immoral. It’s counterproductive. It hurts our economy. It’s a bad example to set for our children. We should overturn it. Every single time the president has imposed a new version of this Muslim ban, I’ve introduced legislation to defund it.”

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy

