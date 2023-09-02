PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – An 80-year-old man was arrested after firing a dozen rounds into a television and barricading himself in his home on Friday, according to police.

Plainville Police received a call from the man’s wife at about 8:00 p.m. Friday night to report that her husband had fired a weapon in their home and he may have been a danger to himself. Police arrived at the house on Broad St.,between Pierce St and Canal St., and evacuated the woman.

The man barricaded himself in their house and a Special Weapons and Tactics team was brought in to assist in the man’s removal.

The man was taken into police custody without incident at approximately 9:30 p.m. He was transported to a hospital for intoxication and possible psychiatric issues. Charges are pending.