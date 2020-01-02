Breaking News
Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race

Sentencing for man convicted of fatally shooting friend

Hartford

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
noah hendron_557023

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man convicted of killing his 16-year-old friend faces sentencing.

Noah Hendron is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in New Britain Superior Court for the November 2017 killing of 16-year-old Vincent Basile in a Wethersfield home.

Related: 18-year-old charged with murder of 16-year-old boy in Wethersfield

Hendron was convicted in November of first-degree manslaughter but acquitted of murder. Prosecutors argued Hendron intentionally shot and killed Basile because he had repeatedly loaded and unloaded the gun and pointed it at Basile’s face.

Hendron was 18 at the time.

The defense said the shooting was an accident and Hendron was guilty of negligence or recklessness, but not murder.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Anti-toll protests expected at State Capitol

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Anti-toll protests expected at State Capitol"

Bikers continue annual charitable ride, deliver collected donations to Hartford church

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Bikers continue annual charitable ride, deliver collected donations to Hartford church"

Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Manchester

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian hit, killed by pickup truck in Manchester"

Waterbury fireman catches suspect lighting his truck on fire on home surveillance video in Southington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Waterbury fireman catches suspect lighting his truck on fire on home surveillance video in Southington"

Families come out to bring in the new year at 'First Night Hartford'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Families come out to bring in the new year at 'First Night Hartford'"

A Decade in Review: The Hartford Courant looks back at the history it has documented in new exhibit

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "A Decade in Review: The Hartford Courant looks back at the history it has documented in new exhibit"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss