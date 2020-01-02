Sentencing for man convicted of fatally shooting friend

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man convicted of killing his 16-year-old friend faces sentencing.

Noah Hendron is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday in New Britain Superior Court for the November 2017 killing of 16-year-old Vincent Basile in a Wethersfield home.

Hendron was convicted in November of first-degree manslaughter but acquitted of murder. Prosecutors argued Hendron intentionally shot and killed Basile because he had repeatedly loaded and unloaded the gun and pointed it at Basile’s face.

Hendron was 18 at the time.

The defense said the shooting was an accident and Hendron was guilty of negligence or recklessness, but not murder.